Chainsaw Man Trailer: The Devil Hunters Are Finally Coming In Gory Anime Glory

Sharpen your teeth, because the highly-anticipated anime adaptation of "Chainsaw Man," Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning and extremely popular manga series of the same name is arriving on Crunchyroll next month. Originally serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump, the "Chainsaw Man" anime is directed by Ryū Nakayama ("Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia," "The Rising of the Shield Hero"), and tells a bleak and nihilistic story about Denji, a teenage boy living with Pochita, a painfully adorable dog err ... chainsaw devil as the two harvest devil corpses to repay the debt of his father. After Denji is betrayed and killed (not a spoiler, it's the premise of the dang show) he makes a contract with Pochita to be revived as a "Chainsaw Man," which gives him the ability to spawn chainsaws out of his body, including a horrifying metal head with a chainsaw on top and sharp teeth to help him gnash demons.

The premise sounds like something out of a Clive Barker novel, but would you believe that "Chainsaw Man" is overflowing with some of the most absurdly dark humor? Fans of the manga have been anxiously waiting for the new series, and Crunchyroll is happy to bring it to us.

"With dark humor, dynamic characters and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service," said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll in a press release. "Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action."

Crunchyroll will simulcast the series from Japan, available with subtitles or dubbed for more than 200 countries and territories around the world.