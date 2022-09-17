Braveheart And The Last Of The Mohicans Inspired The Battle Scenes In The Woman King

"Kill your tears," silence your fears, and get ready to follow "The Woman King" into battle. In theaters this weekend, "The Woman King" stars Academy Award winner Viola Davis as General Nanisca, leader of the Agojie, described in the film's official trailer synopsis as an "all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen."

You might say General Nanisca has a "Braveheart" and is something of a "Gladiator," and apparently, the woman behind "The Woman King," director Gina Prince-Bythewood, looked to those movies for inspiration.

In an interview with A.frame, the digital magazine of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Prince-Bythewood discussed bringing the battle scenes to life in "The Woman King," and how she and her crew referenced what worked — and what didn't — in other historical epics: