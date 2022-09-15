Decision To Leave Trailer: Tang Wei And Park Hae-Il Play A Romantic Cat And Mouse Game

After buzzy screenings at Cannes and TIFF, Park Chan-wook's latest film "Decision to Leave" is gearing up for release. And thank goodness that it is, because we are excited to see the tantalizing game teased between the film's two main characters finally come to the screen. Not much is shown in the trailer released by MUBI today, but throughout the seemingly disconnected scenes of dead bodies and oceans, we get our first look at stars Tang Wei and Park Hae-il as their romance both blossoms and falls apart.

The film follows the simmering tensions between police detective Hae-joon (Park) and murder suspect Seo-rae (Wei). Despite her potentially killing her abusive husband, Hae-joon can't help but feel enraptured by her. However, their own desires might also serve as their downfalls as dangerous secrets come to light. In his review out of Cannes, /Film's Rafael Motamayor called the film "a misty detective romance that prioritizes mood, aesthetics, and the psychology of its characters rather than multilayered plots meant for a quick surprise."