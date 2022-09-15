Baz Luhrmann Is 'Too Tired' To Release A Four-Hour Elvis Cut

Baz Luhrmann's latest epic film, "Elvis," is now streaming on HBO Max after a successful theatrical run. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, the film has been heavily promoted during its press run with tales of harrowing dedication from both Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann. It's never more evident than in the final theatrical cut of the film, which features manic and dream-like editing and a massive runtime worthy of the man known as Elvis.

Butler's dedication to the role has earned the actor praise for his portrayal of Elvis, and Luhrmann's direction for the story is also to be admired. But Luhrmann's grandiose vision for the story of "Elvis" could have been even grander. Luhrmann stated that a lot was left on the cutting room floor in the past, with his first cut being as long as four hours.

According to a new interview with the director, the extended cut of "Elvis" is seemingly no longer a question of "if" but "when."