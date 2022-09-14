Shantaram Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Finds Redemption In This Adaptation Of The Popular Novel

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for their upcoming series "Shantaram," based on the 2003 international bestselling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. "Shantaram" stars Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy," "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword"), who is returning to television after eight years.

The novel is loosely based on the real-life experiences of the author and tells the story of escaped Australian convict Lin Ford (Hunnam). As he tries to disappear and hide out after his prison break, he settles in Bombay, India in the 1980s. (Bombay was the name used for the city until 1995 when it became known as Mumbai.) He runs a clinic in the slums of the city, trying to atone for his crimes while also working with the local mafia. His decisions lead him through war, prison, torture, and betrayal. He also finds love and friendship that changes his life. There is a sequel to the novel entitled "The Mountain Shadow" that was released in 2015.

The series will consist of 12 episodes. "Shantaram" comes to us from co-creators and writers Steve Lightfoot ("Hannibal," "Marvel's The Punisher") and Eric Warren Singer ("American Hustle," "Only the Brave").