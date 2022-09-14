Shantaram Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Finds Redemption In This Adaptation Of The Popular Novel
Apple TV+ has released a trailer for their upcoming series "Shantaram," based on the 2003 international bestselling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. "Shantaram" stars Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy," "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword"), who is returning to television after eight years.
The novel is loosely based on the real-life experiences of the author and tells the story of escaped Australian convict Lin Ford (Hunnam). As he tries to disappear and hide out after his prison break, he settles in Bombay, India in the 1980s. (Bombay was the name used for the city until 1995 when it became known as Mumbai.) He runs a clinic in the slums of the city, trying to atone for his crimes while also working with the local mafia. His decisions lead him through war, prison, torture, and betrayal. He also finds love and friendship that changes his life. There is a sequel to the novel entitled "The Mountain Shadow" that was released in 2015.
The series will consist of 12 episodes. "Shantaram" comes to us from co-creators and writers Steve Lightfoot ("Hannibal," "Marvel's The Punisher") and Eric Warren Singer ("American Hustle," "Only the Brave").
Watch the Shataram trailer
The story was set to become a film shortly after the book's publication and went through several iterations. Names like Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp, and Joel Edgerton have been attached, as well as directors like Peter Weir ("The Truman Show"), Mira Nair ("Queen of Katwe"), and Garth Davis ("Lion"). Apple announced the "Shantaram" series in 2018.
The trailer is intriguing. It starts by making you feel like this will be the typical story of a troubled outsider who finds himself redeemed in a new city. As it progresses, though, you get a sense that the past crimes aren't going to loosen their grip on Lin without a lot of effort, if at all.
The Apple original series also stars Antonia Desplat as Karla Saaranen, Alexander Siddig as Khader Khan, and Shubham Saraf, with ensemble cast members Luke Pasqualino, Vincent Perez, Elektra Jansson Kilbey, and Fayssal Bazzi. Lightfoot also serves as executive producer with Bharat Nalluri ("Little America," "Professionals"), who directed the first three episodes. Also executive producing are Hunnam, Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Singer. Here is the official synopsis for the series:
Escaped convict Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city's poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption.
"Shantaram" will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 14, 2022.