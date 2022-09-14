The Lord Of The Rings Movies Made A Certain Rings Of Power Theme More Challenging To Compose [Exclusive]

Bear McCreary was tasked with creating the score for Amazon Studio's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," a project that would send lesser composers running for the hills. Howard Shore left incredibly big shoes to fill with his work on the original films, for starters, but there's another issue here. The show legally can't reproduce any of the iconic music, which is a bit like saying "Hey, go ahead and make a new 'Indiana Jones' movie but you can't use the Raiders March or any of John Williams' cues."

But McCreary was up to the challenge. In an interview with our own Rafael Motamayor, McCreary revealed the theme that was the hardest for him to come up with, and, as the annoying headlines you sometimes read will tell you, the answer may surprise you.

McCreary made an early list of themes he'd have to come up with and he said the hardest one to execute was Elrond's theme. That's not because Shore had an iconic theme for Elrond that he had to live up to, but the original Peter Jackson films did weigh on his mind, particularly how stoic, wise, and strong Elrond was as portrayed by the great Hugo Weaving.

In the original Tolkien text and the Jackson films, Elrond is in a position of great power and knowledge. At the beginning of "The Rings of Power," he has yet to attain this level of confidence and respect, so the trick for McCreary was to reflect that in the character's theme.