Grimcutty Trailer: Moral Panic Meme-Ery Turns Monstrous And Murderous

Few things are as universally creepy as an old-fashioned urban legend. Kept alive through scary retellings at sleepovers and campfire tales, the information age ushered in by the internet had all but killed the wonder and fascination with these stories. That is until a new form of urban legend was born — the creepypasta. Slenderman is arguably the most well-known creepypasta, with the online meme unfortunately inspiring a very real murder attempt. This real-life violence has now allowed creepypastas to reignite the torch of power that the Internet extinguished from classic urban legends, and has given horror creatives a whole new playground to explore.

"Grimcutty" is the latest Hulu original horror film, a modern creature feature centering on a terrifying internet meme that incites a moral panic amongst the parents in a small town, believing an online meme is convincing their children to harm themselves and others. The threat is ignored until a real-life Grimcutty shows up and begins attacking a teenager named Asha Chaudry, whose parents believe her signs of attack are the result of a self-inflicted cutting challenge popularizing online. Now, it's up to Asha to figure out how to convince her parents that Grimcutty is real, and put a stop to its reign of terror.

The film was written and directed by John William Ross ("The Birch," "Bite Size Horror," "Sunny Family Cult") and stars Shannyn Sossamon (!!!!), Usman Ally ("A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Veep"), Alona Tal ("Seal Team"), and relative newcomer Sara Wolfkind as leading teen Asha Chaudry.