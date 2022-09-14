The Creator Of Star Trek: Lower Decks Has Mixed Feelings About Crew Member Romance

The third season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is rolling out on Paramount+, and by this point, we've come to know and love the ragtag U.S.S. Cerritos crew and their interpersonal dynamics very well. While Mariner and Boimler are no stranger to zany misadventures, the animated series has most successfully hooked us on its characters by focusing on a slice-of-life, intimately mundane side of the futuristic universe. What do crewmates do in their spare time? Who sits with who on lunch breaks? There's something to "Lower Decks" and its domestic, workplace comedy tone that allows the audience to see the world of "Star Trek" in a way that feels reminiscent of fanfiction.

Within a fandom so old and so historical to the concept of "shipping" itself, it's no wonder that fans are so invested in the romantic endeavors of our scrappy ensigns. For showrunner and series creator Mike McMahan, however, exploring the romantic lives of his characters is something he has a lot of complicated feelings about.