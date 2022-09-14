Superhero Bits: Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2 Trailer, Benedict Wong On A Wong Series & More

Winston Duke is returning as M'Baku in this year's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which will introduce Namor to the MCU. Yes, he is a water-dwelling character who rules a hidden kingdom, but don't just think of Tenoch Huerta's Sub-Mariner as just another Aquaman. Duke, speaking recently with the LA Times, said that Namor isn't just "another Aquaman." Namor feels more real and grounded.

"In our version, it feels a lot more real than fiction. In the MCU fashion, we've grounded it in real cultural significance and cultural traditions. You see the Latinx contingent that is present visually. Ryan Coogler's creation within the Marvel cinematic landscape is one of deep honor and connection to real stuff. So I think a lot of people are gonna see themselves represented."

Now that shouldn't be read as a dig on Jason Momoa's "Aquaman," in my humble opinion. Rather, it seems Duke is just trying to get across that these characters aren't going to be carbon copies merely because they share some similarities.