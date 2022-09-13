James Bond Fans, Rejoice! GoldenEye Is Finally Coming To Modern Consoles With Online Play

'90s gamers have reason to celebrate today as "GoldenEye," one of the greatest Nintendo 64 games ever made (if not one of the greatest games of any kind) is finally making its way to modern consoles. And in 4K no less! Yes, after years of rumors, speculation, and hope, it was confirmed that the 1997 video game based on Pierce Brosnan's first "James Bond" film will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox later this year. What's more, for the first time ever, people will be able to play it online! Switch owners at least, anyway.

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64â€™s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

The announcement was made as part of today's Nintendo Direct with the above teaser. It was later revealed that the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass as well, meaning that Xbox owners can play it with a subscription and won't necessarily have to shell out for it separately. Similarly, the remastered version of "GoldenEye" will be available through Nintendo Switch Online, specifically those who have the Expansion Pack subscription.

In a post on 007.com recapping the announcement, the big bombshell was revealed. "Exclusive to the new Switch version of the 1997 title will be online play, allowing 007 fans across the world to take part in the popular four person multiplayer mode together." So yeah, the multiplayer mode will only be on the Switch and not for the Xbox. That is pretty brutal but, given that this was an exclusive Nintendo release back in the day, the move does sort of make sense. As disappointing as that detail may be, there is an awful lot to be excited about in general with this news.