The Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Says TV Has Failed To Prepare Audiences For Real Life [Exclusive]

"The Handmaid's Tale" has been anchored by the performance of Elisabeth Moss as June, a woman who was captured and forced to serve as a Handmaid to powerful Commanders of Gilead as she was still able to bear children. Her experiences have been harrowing, to say the least, and the show has deeply explored the way June processes the traumatic events she's survived.

"I think the big story we're trying to tell is the story about trauma — that it doesn't go away so fast and it's a long process, a life-long process," Miller said. "And I think, in some ways, television has done a sh***y job preparing people for the world because every problem gets solved so cleanly, or someone who used to be a bad person becomes a good person and then you can trust them forever." A show like "The Handmaid's Tale" is unflinching and unforgiving, unafraid to acknowledge, as Miller tells us, that "It's not the way the world works."

Miller also told us that he believes in the case of June and her story, the creative team behind "The Handmaid's Tale" has "a responsibility to the people who have trauma in their lives for real — like most people do have some sort of trauma — to show what it's like inside of June's head for that process."

Processing and overcoming trauma is long, arduous, but necessary work, and it's important that people realize there's no magic wand to make it all disappear after an hour-long episode. Just as we see in "The Handmaid's Tale," overcoming these emotional hurdles doesn't happen in an instant and it's completely normal and valid to take the time needed to get there.