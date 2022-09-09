Here's When You Can Stream The Simpsons Season 33 On Disney+

Yes, you're reading that correctly. If you've been out of the loop, "The Simpsons," the animated sitcom phenomenon that started way back in 1989, has now made it all the way to 33 seasons. People joke that no one has watched the series since its heyday, but the fact that it's now coming up to its 34th season sends a pretty clear message that there are plenty of folks still keeping up with the goings-on in Springfield.

If you do decide you want to get caught up on all things "Simpsons," we have good news. According an announcement from the D23 Expo, the 33rd season of "The Simpsons" will be made available for streaming on Disney+ from October 5, 2022.

In the event that you're feeling a little impatient before next month, a new "Simpsons" short entitled "Welcome to the Club," where Lisa learns how to be a proper Disney villain, is currently streaming. It was released to coincide with Disney+ day yesterday. The Disney+ shorts, such as "Plusiversary" and "When Billie Met Lisa" are largely soulless advertisements for the streaming service, but if you're a "Simpsons" completionist, they're now available for your amusement.