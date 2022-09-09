Tremble, Puny Humans! The Solar Opposites Halloween Special Gets A Release Date
"Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland has had an extremely busy past couple of years. In addition to his duties writing and voicing his Emmy award-winning series for Adult Swim, he and co-creator Mike McMahan have also brought to life the alien-centric animated comedy "Solar Opposites," which just celebrated the release of its third season.
The series follows a group of aliens who escape their exploding home planet by crash landing into a move-in ready suburban American home. What started out as a show about aliens with different views on whether or not Earth is terrific or terrible has since turned into a one way ticket to Banana Town, with Korvo (Justin Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Pupa (Liam Cunningham) diverting into more and more chaotic adventures with every season.
After the show's second season, a "Solar Opposites" holiday special was released, which contains arguably the best reference to Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Jingle All The Way" in history. In an act of delightful fortune, we've learned today that "Solar Opposites" will soon release another holiday special, this time for the spooky season. We don't know what the episode is about just yet, but it has the tagline: "Sometimes alien life can be spooky." The 'Solar Opposites' do a Halloween Special!"
So get your costumes ready and hide your candy from Pupa, because "A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special" is coming sooner than you realize.
It's the most wonderful time of the year
"Solar Opposites" has already been renewed for a fourth season, so there's no need to worry about whether or not the Halloween special will be our last adventure. Hulu dropped a cute lil' teaser on social media to help make the announcement, featuring all of our alien faves in holiday appropriate costumes and the house completely decked out for the season. Jesse looks vaguely like Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl (at least enough to not get sued by Disney) and I'd say that Terry looks very excited to be a witch, but that's also kind of what Terry's face always looks like.
Pupa as a skeleton? Adorable. Korvo turning his normal outfit into a vampire costume by adding a wig and some fangs? Brilliant. Yumyulack as a pirate? Inspiring. The holiday special saw them all trying to make sense of the nonsensical traditions of Christmas, so perhaps the Halloween special will follow a similar path. Regardless, we're ready for whatever Halloween hijinks these aliens are ready to get into.
"A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special" debuts on October 3, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.