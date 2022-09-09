Tremble, Puny Humans! The Solar Opposites Halloween Special Gets A Release Date

"Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland has had an extremely busy past couple of years. In addition to his duties writing and voicing his Emmy award-winning series for Adult Swim, he and co-creator Mike McMahan have also brought to life the alien-centric animated comedy "Solar Opposites," which just celebrated the release of its third season.

The series follows a group of aliens who escape their exploding home planet by crash landing into a move-in ready suburban American home. What started out as a show about aliens with different views on whether or not Earth is terrific or terrible has since turned into a one way ticket to Banana Town, with Korvo (Justin Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Pupa (Liam Cunningham) diverting into more and more chaotic adventures with every season.

After the show's second season, a "Solar Opposites" holiday special was released, which contains arguably the best reference to Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Jingle All The Way" in history. In an act of delightful fortune, we've learned today that "Solar Opposites" will soon release another holiday special, this time for the spooky season. We don't know what the episode is about just yet, but it has the tagline: "Sometimes alien life can be spooky." The 'Solar Opposites' do a Halloween Special!"

So get your costumes ready and hide your candy from Pupa, because "A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special" is coming sooner than you realize.