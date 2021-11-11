Watch The Demented Solar Opposites Holiday Special Music Video To Get In The Spirit Of Christmas

To tease "A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special," Hulu has released an original song called "WTF is Christmas?" that's sung by the alien leader Korvo (Justin Roiland), who can't seem to get a grasp on the holiday, despite some help from "Glee" star Darren Criss.

Plenty of Christmas specials have explored the "true" meaning of the holiday, but I'm willing to bet that no one has done it like "Solar Opposites" will. Even this music video takes a unique stylistic approach by having a live-action version of Korvo in a festive cabin with stop-motion animated gifts and ornaments voiced by the rest of the cast. Plus, Korvo's mouth is made to look like claymation with the help of digital effects.

As for what we can expect from the special, Roiland has set expectations pretty high. Back in March, after the second season premiered, Roiland had this to say about the holiday special (via SyFy):

"It's amazing. I know that doesn't say anything. I said before that's the first time I've laughed in the booth to the point where it took me 10 minutes to get through a line of dialogue. The last time that happened was on the 'Pickle Rick' episode of Rick and Morty. I don't know if it was just the mood I was in, combined with that line hitting me a specific way. But it's just such an absurd concept. It's so Christmas-y and holiday [themed]. It's so f***in' awesome. No sh**, I think it might be my favorite episode of the entire Season 2... The other thing I can say about it is that it introduces a specific sci-fi tech that if we wanted to, we could do a lot more with it. It's just great."

Having said that, fans should keep their expectations in check when it comes to The Wall. Unfortunately, that compelling part of a typical "Solar Opposites" season won't be included in the holiday special. It's just going to be Korvo, Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone),Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) getting in the Christmas spirit. Just make sure you keep the kids as far away from this thing as possible. As Mike McMahan previously said:

"On the surface, it seems pretty f***in' Christmas-y at first. I fear a family sitting down and being like, 'What other Christmas things does Hulu have?' And then they start watching this and then at one point, they have to slam the TV down. 'Children! Run to your rooms and pray!'"

If you haven't watched the first two seasons of "Solar Opposites," you're missing out on a totally demented and hilarious animated series. Though it does seem similar to "Rick and Morty" on the surface, this series is a different kind of twisted and dark comedy that riffs on the family sitcom in shocking and wild ways. Plus, it also features that element fans simply refer to as "The Wall," and if you're unaware of what that means, you should just watch the show and discover it for yourself. "Solar Opposites" has already been renewed for a third and fourth season, so you don't have to worry about the show suddenly getting canceled.

The first two season of "Solar Opposites" are on Hulu now, and the holiday special arrives on November 22, 2021.