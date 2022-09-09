Star Wars Bits: Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ Day, D23 Expo, The Acolyte, Bounty Hunters, And More!

The largest Disney fan event in the world, D23 Expo takes place September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The three-day event celebrates everything under The Walt Disney Company umbrella, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, gaming, and theme parks. For those of us not attending, there will be a livestream of select panels from the expo — check out the official livestream schedule.

So, what might we see in the way of updates about upcoming "Star Wars" projects? Being as optimistic as possible, I would say it's totally within the realm of possibility that we receive updates on animated series like "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 2 and "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," as well as live-action shows like "The Mandalorian" season 3, and "Ahsoka." Those projects shared trailers and/or footage with those in attendance at Star Wars Celebration, so now would be the perfect time to release that footage officially.

In the way of announcements, we may hear official confirmation of "The Book of Boba Fett" season 2 or a follow-up to "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Less certain are Lucasfilm's plans regarding theatrical films. "Rogue Squadron" has been delayed indefinitely (or scrapped altogether, if the rumors are true) and Taika Waititi isn't sure his "Star Wars" movie will get made. Will we hear more about Lucasfilm's theatrical slate, including Kevin Feige's "Star Wars" project, or a potential "Knights of the Old Republic" movie? Impossible to see, the future is.

In terms of other Lucasfilm properties, we'll probably hear more about the upcoming "Willow" series and maybe — if everyone's good and there's no sassmouth — a trailer for the next instalment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise.