Star Wars Bits: Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ Day, D23 Expo, The Acolyte, Bounty Hunters, And More!
New Andor special look
As part of Disney+ Day, Lucasfilm released a special look at the upcoming "Andor" series. If you were lucky enough to see the re-release of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in IMAX recently, you've already seen this 9-minute video, but for those who weren't so lucky, you can watch it on Disney+.
"Andor" begins streaming on September 21 with a three-episode premiere release. Oh, and if you missed it, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is making a surprise return to AMC theaters from September 8-19.
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return now streaming
Speaking of Disney+ Day, "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" is now available on Disney+. An in-depth look at the making of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, the one-hour special explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, featuring new interviews with Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, director Deborah Chow and more.
What to expect from D23 Expo 2022
The largest Disney fan event in the world, D23 Expo takes place September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The three-day event celebrates everything under The Walt Disney Company umbrella, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, gaming, and theme parks. For those of us not attending, there will be a livestream of select panels from the expo — check out the official livestream schedule.
So, what might we see in the way of updates about upcoming "Star Wars" projects? Being as optimistic as possible, I would say it's totally within the realm of possibility that we receive updates on animated series like "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 2 and "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," as well as live-action shows like "The Mandalorian" season 3, and "Ahsoka." Those projects shared trailers and/or footage with those in attendance at Star Wars Celebration, so now would be the perfect time to release that footage officially.
In the way of announcements, we may hear official confirmation of "The Book of Boba Fett" season 2 or a follow-up to "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Less certain are Lucasfilm's plans regarding theatrical films. "Rogue Squadron" has been delayed indefinitely (or scrapped altogether, if the rumors are true) and Taika Waititi isn't sure his "Star Wars" movie will get made. Will we hear more about Lucasfilm's theatrical slate, including Kevin Feige's "Star Wars" project, or a potential "Knights of the Old Republic" movie? Impossible to see, the future is.
In terms of other Lucasfilm properties, we'll probably hear more about the upcoming "Willow" series and maybe — if everyone's good and there's no sassmouth — a trailer for the next instalment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise.
Lee Jung-jae & Jodie Turner-Smith join The Acolyte
According to Deadline, Lee Jung-jae (Netflix's "Squid Games") and Jodie Turner-Smith (of "Queen & Slim" and "Anne Boleyn") have been cast in "The Acolyte." They'll join Amandla Stenberg ("Bodies Bodies Bodies") in Leslye Headland's mystery-thriller series, set in the final days of the High Republic era, about 100 years before the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." The series is expected to begin production in London this November.
Marvel's upcoming Star Wars comics
In "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters" #27, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Jesus Aburtov, T'onga and her crew — including Bossk and Zuckuss — meet with the Pyke Syndicate. Check out StarWars.com for an exclusive preview of the upcoming comic, which hits shelves on September 14 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology.
This week in Star Wars, we celebrate Disney+ Day with Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, grab some popcorn for another viewing of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' on the big screen, and get a look inside the pages of the upcoming Marvel's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' #5. Plus, we learn a little more about Saw Gerrera as we count down to the premiere of 'Andor' on Disney+ arriving September 21, 2022.