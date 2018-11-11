If you read that headline and thought, “I’ve already seen Shaun of the Dead,” that’s totally fair. However, the premise for a new indie thriller called Zoo takes things beyond an imitation of the beloved Edgar Wright comedy. You see, this couple being stuck together is only one half of the story. As the two get comfortable while waiting to be rescued, their softer side convinces them to let another couple in for safety. What follows is a standoff to see which couple can tolerate each other longer before taking matters into their own hands.

Watch the Zoo trailer below and see what happens.

Watch the Zoo Trailer

What’s interesting here is that the trailer makes no reference to this couple have marriage problems of any kind. In fact, even the official synopsis makes no reference to the second couple entering the fray:

Karen and John have lost the spark of married life the day they were notified that they were unable to conceive. Now they almost live like the walking dead, imprisoned by everyday life and on the verge of divorce. When the world is hit by a pandemic that really turns people into zombies, the couple have to lock themselves in their apartment, waiting for rescue. While the world outside is falling apart, they are forced to find their way back to each other and reclaim their lost love.

But the dynamic between the two couples is the most interesting part of the story. Furthermore, this indie thriller is also supposed to be part comedy. While there are snippets of humor here and there, even weak flares of Edgar Wright when it comes to gearing up and taking stock of the supplies, but this trailer is really trying to push the psychological thriller side of the story as these two couples are pushed to their wit’s end with each other.

Honestly, just going by the trailer, it doesn’t seem like Swedish filmmaker Antonio Steve Tublén, effectively balances the comedic and thrilling sides of the story to make one cohesive film. This could just be the fault of the trailer, even though it’s touting quotes like “Darkly hilarious” from critics. Alex Billington at FirstShowing.net caught the film at the Stiges Film Festival, and he says, “It’s a good concept, but the execution is awful.” He added, “It’s a disaster in every way.” Yikes.

Zoë Tapper and Ed Speleers star in Zoo, which doesn’t have a release date yet.