Zombieland: Double Tap is coming to theaters this week, but it’s been 10 years since the original movie hit theaters. That means it’s time for the folks behind Honest Trailers to do what they do best.

For a movie called Zombieland,you might be surprised at just how few zombies there are in a world that was supposedly ravaged by them in just a couple months. But there are certainly a lot of wisecracks, rules to follow, and looking back at everything in this Zombieland Honest Trailer, it seems a little weird that Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) is craving a Twinkie. How many Twinkies do you eat in a given year?

Zombieland Honest Trailer

The trailers for Zombieland: Double Tap already played up the fact that the entire primary cast has been nominated for Oscars, and one of them even took one home. In fact, there’s actually nine nominations combined when you include Bill Murray, making what is probably the best cameo of the last decade. And it’s all in favor of this mindless bloodfest that hasn’t aged nearly as well as Shaun of the Dead, and that’s actually five years older.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a film that’s more 2009 than Zombieland. And hopefully that’s something that gets addressed in Double Tap. There are no new trends to follow, no social media, no new soft drinks, and I’m willing to bet that Twinkies are even harder to come by. But then again, there’s now two Zombieland movies, so anything is possible.