It’s been 10 years since Zombieland hit theaters, unleashing an irreverent zombie apocalypse being faced by Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin, and since then the accolades collected by the cast have grown considerably. Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin were already Oscar nominees by the time Zombieland arrived, but now Jesse Eisenberg has an Oscar nomination under his belt, and Emma Stone actually has an Oscar win. And the Zombieland Double Tap trailer wastes no time showing how ridiculous it is that all these acclaimed stars are back together to deal with zombies again.

Zombieland Double Tap Trailer

If you thought the White House was in disarray today, wait until you see what it’s like now that the zombie apocalypse has been in effect for over a decade. The gang arrives in Washington DC and immediately moves into the residence of the president, enjoying all the luxury that comes with it.

However, that’s just the beginning, as the gang decides to set out on the road again, meeting some new characters along the way, including a ditzy blonde played by Zoey Deutch, who seems to create some tension between Columbus (Eisenberg) and Wichita (Stone). Meanwhile, Little Rock (Breslin) is venturing out on her own and meets a cute boy called Berkeley (Avan Jogia). Plus, Rosario Dawson is in the mix as the perfect counter to Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee.

For a sequel that feels like it’s arriving a little too late, this doesn’t look half bad. But it doesn’t look like a must-see either. But maybe the promise of “new kinds of zombies that have evolved” will shake up the formula enough to make it fun all over again.

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters on October 18, 2019.