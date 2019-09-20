Zombieland is all about making new friends and killing the old zombie. That seems to be the case with Zombieland: Double Tap, which follows much of the same zombie-slaying and family-bickering ways of the original film, but with more star-studded supporting actors and more awards to trade between main cast members Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone. But the more the merrier, promises the latest Zombieland Double Tap featurette released by Sony. Watch the new featurette below.

Zombieland Double Tap Featurette

Sony has released a new Zombieland: Double Tap featurette that puts the “z” in zee family of stars returning for a second round of horror-comedy madness. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone are back and loaded with twice as many Oscars as before in Zombieland: Double Tap, which follows the found family as they journey from the White House through the heartland to slay a new kind of zombie. But this time, the family’s growing a little bigger, as they’re joined by a host of new faces, including Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Evans, and Avian Jogia.

The latest featurette puts the emphasis on the “family” at the center of the sequel, which Harrelson, Eisenberg, Breslin, and Stone all agree has not changed despite the 10 years apart. The longtime-coming sequel follows the 2009 sleeper hit Zombieland, a cult horror-comedy classic that grossed over $100 million globally off of a $24 million budget. But despite the bigger stars and the bigger budget, Zombieland is still just as silly and cozy as before, especially with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) returning.

Zombieland: Double Tap staggers into theaters on October 18, 2019.