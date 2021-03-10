No one has been a better hype man for Zack Snyder’s Justice League than Zack Snyder himself, with the filmmaker whipping his fans into a frenzy in the days ahead of the film’s HBO Max release by releasing a series of character trailers for Ben Affleck‘s Batman, Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman, Ezra Miller‘s The Flash, Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher‘s Cyborg. Now that he’s given the heroes their time to shine, Snyder is turning the spotlight to the villains of the piece, with a new Zack Snyder’s Justice League teaser that gives us a longer glimpse of the League’s ultimate Big Bad, Darkseid.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Teaser

Arguably the Justice League’s greatest enemy, Darkseid is the tyrannical ruler of the planet Apokolips whose ultimate goal is to conquer the universe by eliminating all hope and free will. Before Snyder left the project, Justice League was building to Darkseid’s introduction, but a sharp pivot by Warner Bros. and replacement director Joss Whedon would leave the Lord of Apokalips on the cutting room floor.

But now he’ll be getting his live-action feature debut with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the filmmaker’s $70 million four-hour cut of the comic book movie. And the new teaser, released by Snyder on the heels of the first Justice League character teasers, gives us our longest glimpse of Darkseid yet, in new footage that shows the Dark God emerging on Earth to wreak havoc upon Amazonians, Atlantians, and others. Steppenwolf, the other Big Bad, is also there, but he’s just the warm-up for Darkseid, who amasses huge armies of grey CGI monster blobs around him. It looks to be the epic battle, and the ultimate villain, that #SnyderCut fans were clamoring for.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, “determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League heads to HBO Max on March 18.