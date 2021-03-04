In two weeks, hungry fans will finally feed from the trough of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the long-awaited “Snyder Cut” that will either prove once and for all that Zack Snyder’s preferred version of Justice League was superior, or that no version of this film is particularly good. However the film turns out, one thing is certain: Snyder knows exactly how to use social media to his advantage. He’s been dolling out bits and pieces of his new cut for a while now, and as we enter the home stretch, the filmmaker just released a new teaser devoted to Ben Affleck‘s Batman. It’s bound to be the first of several character-centric teasers, so gird your loins!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Teaser – Batman

This is what is sure to be the first of a series of teasers that highlight the members of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But since Batman remains the most popular character, it makes sense to start with him. Here, we see Ben Affleck’s Batman offering contrition for being such a jerk to Henry Cavill‘s Superman in Batman v Superman. Thankfully, it looks like Supes is willing to forgive him, as the teaser ends with Batman and Superman (wearing the black suit that all the kids think is cool for some reason) standing side-by-side. The question now is: who will get their own teaser next?

I’m cautiously optimistic about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. I think. At the very least, I’m interested in watching it to see how it all turns out. There’s so much hype swirling around this thing that it’s impossible to ignore it, and what I’m most curious about is how the film handles its daunting four-hour runtime. Will the epic scope of the story justify such a length? Or will viewers spend a large chunk of the film checking their watches (or phones) and wondering, “How much longer is this thing?” We’ll see!

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, “determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League heads to HBO Max on March 18.