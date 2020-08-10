When DC FanDome launches later this month, fans will get a proper glimpse at Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League, which is heading to HBO Max in 2021. While director is busy putting the movie together in post-production, he couldn’t help but tease fans a little bit with a look at the new, alternate version of the villain Steppenwolf, the leader of the Parademon army who acts as a herald announcing the forthcoming arrival of the read big bad, Darkseid. See Zack Snyder’s Justice League Steppenwolf photo below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Steppenwolf Photo

As Zack Snyder indicates above in a post on VERO, this is a lower-resolution screenshot that he grabbed while editing, but he felt that fans had to see the different version of Steppenwolf that will be coming to his cut of Justice League. Honestly, it’s not a drastic redesign. The armor he’s wearing appears to have many more spikes (and it might actually be part of his body), and his physique is a little skinnier around the torso, though he’s still quite muscular. The villain appears to be a bit taller too.

As for the details on his head, it’s hard to see many differences due to the low resolution of the photo. The face appears as if it might be less human than the one from the theatrical cut of Justice League, and those horns may simply be part of his body rather than a feature on a helmet. But that’s something we’ll have to wait for confirmation on when we get a better look with a higher quality photo.

This isn’t the only villain modification that Zack Snyder has been teasing for Justice League. Instead of Steppenwolf appearing in the flashback sequence fighting against Amazonians, Atlanteans, and Green Lanterns, it will be Darkseid. Snyder provided a glimpse at that big change in another low resolution photo not long after the arrival of his cut of Justice League was officially announced for release on HBO Max.

We’ll undoubtedly be getting a much better look at the new cut of Justice League at DC FanDome on August 22. It’s believed that’s where the first teaser trailer will drop, and there might be even more to reveal about it during the event as well. So be sure to come back in a couple of weeks for all the latest updates.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max sometime in 2021.