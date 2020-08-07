DC FanDome just announced a super-sized lineup of guests set to make an appearance during the upcoming virtual event. DC film stars current — like Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, and Zachary Levi — and old, like Batman Forever‘s Val Kilmer, are set to appear, as are directors such as Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Matt Reeves, and Andy Muschietti, likely to tease their upcoming projects. See the full list of DC FanDome guests below.

DC FanDome has released a lengthy star-studded lineup that includes DC film stars like Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984), Zachary Levi (Shazam), and Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), as well as filmmakers Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984), Matt Reeves (The Batman), Zack Snyder (the upcoming version of Justice League), James Wan (Aquaman), James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), Andy Muschietti (The Flash), and more. There’s even a former Batman in there, with Val Kilmer set to appear, presumably to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Batman Forever.

From the looks of it, we’ll be getting teases of highly anticipated upcoming films like The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad as well as much-desired details on films that have long been in limbo like The Flash and Black Adam. And of course, some updates on that long-demanded Snyder Cut.

The virtual event also announced its hosts, presents and special guests, which include Aisha Tyler, Aline Diniz, Andrea Delogu, Chella Man, Clara Amfo, D-Nice, Damian Molla, Dominik Porschen, Erico Borgo, Estelle, Gaby Cam, Gael Monfils, Geoff Keighly, Gino Quillamor, H.E.R., Jayden Rodrigues, Karama, Lilico, Nyambi Nyambi, Sam Wright, Terry Ltam, Tyrone Edwards, Venus Williams, and Will Arnett.

That’s certainly a whole lot of celebrities who are meant to appear in a variety of panels over the course of 24 hours. But it suggests that this will be an event loaded with way more news than Comic-Con at Home, with the debut of exclusive new footage, announcements about future DC Comics projects, and six virtual areas that can be visited by guests, including the Hall of Heroes, DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse, and DC FunVerse.

Warner Bros. will be hosting DC FanDome on Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 A.M. PT. The virtual event will have content accessible for 24 hours at the event’s official website, DCFanDome.com. Stay tuned to the official DC FanDome website for all the major updates. We’re anticipating a schedule of panels to be released soon.

