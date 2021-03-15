Zack Snyder’s Justice League is nearly upon us, and if the early buzz is to be believed, it might be worth the wait. To celebrate the film’s arrival, Bottleneck Gallery is releasing a Zack Snyder’s Justice League poster created by artist Juan Ramos. It features the titular DC Comics superhero team clashing with villains Steppenwolf and Darkseid.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Poster by Juan Ramos

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Artwork by Juan Ramos

12-color screen print

36×24 inches

Regular edition of 375

$50

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Artwork by Juan Ramos

12-color screen print

36×24 inches

Variant edition of 175

$60

Batman, Superman, the Flash, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and Aquaman are all poised to take on Steppenwolf and Darkseid. The Man of Steel has his laser eyes squared upon Steppenwolf and Aquaman is flying in on Cyborg (My man!). The Flash is speeding next to them, electricity surging in his sprint. Batman and Wonder Woman each have their signature weapons in hand as the cosmic villains come charging at them.

This is about as epic as it gets when it comes to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s infinitely better than the bland posters that HBO Max is using to promote the movie’s release. The posters released look like black and white versions of previously used marketing materials. Maybe that’s because WarnerMedia already spent so much on finishing the actual movie that they’re not going all out for any other marketing materials. But at least Juan Ramos delivered something fans will enjoy.

For those interested, there will also be a Digital Metal Variant version of the print with an edition size of 150 that will cost $175. At this time, we haven’t been provided with an image of that version, but we’ll update as soon as it’s available.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League poster by Juan Ramos will be on sale Wednesday, March 17 at 12:00 P.M. ET at the Bottleneck Gallery online shop. That’s St. Patrick’s Day, and you may need the luck of the Irish to get your hands on one because these are bound to go fast.