Zack Snyder’s Justice League began as just a bunch of footage on the filmmaker’s laptop before a massive fan campaign and many millions of dollars from HBO Max turned in into a four-hour miniseries, then a four-hour feature film. But to better digest such a lengthy superhero epic, Snyder has divided his film into six handy individual “chapters.” But the director has revealed that in addition to those six chapters, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will feature an additional epilogue chapter.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will have a seventh “chapter” that will act as a “big epilogue” to the film, Snyder confirmed in an interview with Beyond the Trailer (via ScreenCrush). The 20-minute epilogue will be called “A Father Twice Over,” and will play from the end of Chapter 6, “Something Darker,” through to the credits.

“There is an epilogue that’s called ‘A Father Twice Over’ that, well I guess wasn’t released. The last part is called “Father Twice Over” and that’s, you know, takes you to the end of the movie,” Snyder said. “That’s the big epilogue … from there to the very end is 20 minutes, plus the credits. There’s actually seven parts, yes.”

Last week, we learned the title names of the movie’s six individual chapters, which are, in order: “Don’t Count on It, Batman,” “The Age of Heroes,” “Beloved Mother, Beloved Son,” “Change Machine,” “All the King’s Horses,” and “Something Darker.”

We speculated last week that “Something Darker,” refers to the arrival of Snyder’s planned Big Bad, Darkseid, so fans can only imagine the identity of the “father” in this seventh epilogue chapter. Does it refer to Victor Stone’s father Silas? Does it refer to Superman’s biological father, Jor-El? Or is Snyder bringing back his original plans for Lois Lane (Amy Adams) to be impregnated by Clark Kent? We’ll have to see when Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max and on various platforms around the world starting on March 18, 2021.