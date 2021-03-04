It’s hard to believe, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League really is coming to HBO Max (and other global on-demand, digital download, linear, or streaming services) in just a couple weeks. Fans who have been waiting for years to see what the Watchmen director intended to do with the DC Comics superhero ensemble will hopefully be satisfied, even if the movie ends on a massive cliffhanger that currently doesn’t seem likely to get any resolution.

To keep the hype train leading up to Zack Snyder’s Justice League going at full speed, the official Twitter account for the movie has released six chapter titles, revealing how the four-hour cut of the superhero movie is split up narratively.

Here are the six chapter titles that were revealed through Zack Snyder’s Justice League account on Twitter:

“Don’t Count on It, Batman” The Age of Heroes Beloved Mother, Beloved Son “Change Machine” All the King’s Horses “Something Darker”

Right away you can see that there are three chapter titles in quotation marks. That’s presumably because those are actual lines of dialogue that are spoken within those chapters. “Don’t count on it, Batman,” sounds like a line that Aquaman (Jason Momoa) might say when he initially turns down Bruce Wayne’s (Ben Affleck) offer to join him in the fight to protect the world. But since Jared Leto is making an appearance as The Joker at some point, we can hear him saying that line too.

The Age of Heroes feels like it could be a good time for a flashback, perhaps to the first time Steppenwolf and his legions of Parademons had attempted to take over the Earth thousands of years ago by using the combined energies of the three Mother Boxes. After all, Diana (Gal Gadot) says the line, “They said the age of heroes would never come again,” to which Bruce responds, “It has to.” That would imply there was an age of heroes in the past, and it would be a good way to describe that time a bunch of powerful forces combined to fight Steppenwolf.

Beloved Mother, Beloved Son feels like it would be an easy reference to Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) and Martha Kent (Diane Lane), and that might very well be the case. But there were also rumblings that Zack Snyder’s original plans for Justice League included Lois Lane (Amy Adams) becoming impregnated by Clark Kent. So maybe it’s also a reference to Lois becoming a mother by the last son of Krypton.

“Change Machine” being in quotations feels like a line referencing the Mother Boxes. They’re literally machines that cause change. Could this be where we learn about Cyborg’s (Ray Fisher) origin story and see how he went from a football star to a technologically enhanced superhero?

All the King’s Horses is likely a reference to the line in Humpty Dumpty when all the king’s horses and all the kings men couldn’t put the shattered egg man back together again. In this context, it could be referring to Justice League bringing Superman back from his dark turn in the black suit. They’d effectively be putting Superman back together again, right?

Finally, the line “Something Darker” could be a clear reference to Darkseid showing up. Zack Snyder has long touted the villain’s arrival at the end of what would have been the first part of Justice League, so it seems like a safe bet. Then again, perhaps this could be where the extended “Knightmare” sequence, depicting a post-apocalyptic future, comes into play. After all, what better cliffhanger than leaving us with a vision of this terrible future where Superman has lost Lois and the entire world has gone to hell because of it?

This is all just speculation on our part, but we won’t have to wait long for answers since Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be arriving on HBO Max and on various platforms around the world starting on March 18, 2021.