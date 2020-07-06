Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on HBO Max next year, and that has fans of the filmmaker’s vision for the DC Extended Universe over the moon. However, with such a long wait until they can see the movie they’ve demanded for over two and a half years, fans are hungry for any new information they can find out about Zack Snyder’s cut, and the director fed them some scraps over the holiday weekend.

When Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives next year, it will come with the original score that was composed by Junkie XL (AKA Tom Holkenborg). But that’s just the beginning of what Snyder is restoring to bring his version of Justice League to the masses.

The Dr. Movie News Twitter account rounded up some updates from Zack Snyder as he responded to fan comments and questions on the social media site Vero. Snyder has promised fans that when it comes to his cut of Justice League, there will be “no compromise,” unlike the theatrical cut of Justice League that cut up a lot of Snyder’s movie and patched it up with a lot of reshoots from director Joss Whedon.

With Snyder finally getting to deliver his original vision for Justice League, new scenes will be included in the “Knightmare” sequence, where Batman has a vision of a post-acpocalyptic future. This sequence is said to now include the villain Darkseid and an evil Superman.

Elsewhere in the movie, the original design for the villain Steppenwolf will also be included. In addition, Kevin Costner will make an appearance as Jonathan Kent, though it’s not clear if this will be in repurposed footage from his previous appearances in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, or if there was new footage shot during production for Justice League that is being restored in Snyder’s cut.

We’ll likely hear more soon enough, because in addition to having a presence at DC FanDome in August, Zack Snyder has also told fans that there will be another tease of his cut of Justice League before the DC Comics fan event begins.

In the meantime, if you’d like to better prepare yourself for the arrival of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, head over to HBO Max where Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition is now available for streaming. Not unlike Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman features a large number of scenes cut from the film’s theatrical release. Some felt the Ultimate Edition improved on the theatrical cut while others felt like it dug deeper into its shortcomings. Will Zack Snyder’s Justice League garner the same reaction? We’ll find out next year.