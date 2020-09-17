Bryan Cranston is the one who judges in Your Honor, a new Showtime limited series in which the Breaking Bad actor plays a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run. The impressive cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and more. Peter Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of multiple episodes. Watch the Your Honor trailer below.

Your Honor Trailer

Bryan Cranston is back on TV with Your Honor, a new limited series from Showtime. In the 10-episode legal thriller, Cranston plays “Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.” As bad luck would have it, the person Cranston’s son runs over just happens to be the son of the head of a vicious crime family, played by Michael Stuhlbarg. Needless to say, things get complicated, messy, and violent.

The cast also features Hope Davis (American Splendor), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of), with guest stars Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give), and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

All-in-all, this looks pretty good! It looks like a meaty role for Cranston to sink his teeth into, and I’m always up for more Stuhlbarg (as we all should be). And so many questions remain! Will Cranston’s son get in trouble? Will Stuhlbarg murder some fools? Will Isiah Whitlock Jr. say “sheeeeeeee-it,” as he does in seemingly everything he appears in? Will this end up being better than The Night Of, which was a bit of a bust? Tune in to find out!

Your Honor comes from showrunner and writer Peter Moffat (The Night Of), with Robert and Michael King (The Good Fight) serving as executive producers along with Liz Gotlzer (The Good Fight). Edward Berger also executive produces and serves as director for the first three episodes. Your Honor hits Showtime sometime in December 2020.