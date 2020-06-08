Before movie theaters were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the best movies of the year so far was Blumhouse’s new take on The Invisible Man. However, it looks like they’ll be going from a high peak to a disappointing valley later this month with the surprise announcement of their latest film premiering on VOD.

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star in You Should Have Left, a psychological horror thriller directed by Mission: Impossible and Jurassic Park writer David Koepp. Once you see the trailer for this movie, you’ll understand why it was pushed to VOD instead of waiting for theaters.

You Should Have Left Trailer

While this movie doesn’t look downright terrible, it treads a lot of familiar territory covered by a variety of horror movies that came before it. There are shadows that swiftly move in the foreground and background to create jump scares, a family becomes increasingly unsettled and on-edge in a new home where something doesn’t feel quite right. It all progressively gets worse and worse, leading to some kind of terrifying climax.

Interestingly enough, the movie seems to share a similar premise as the book House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski. Here’s part of the synopsis for that book:

The story remains unchanged, focusing on a young family that moves into a small home on Ash Tree Lane where they discover something is terribly wrong: their house is bigger on the inside than it is on the outside. Of course, neither Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Will Navidson nor his companion Karen Green was prepared to face the consequences of that impossibility, until the day their two little children wandered off and their voices eerily began to return another story — of creature darkness, of an ever-growing abyss behind a closet door, and of that unholy growl which soon enough would tear through their walls and consume all their dreams.

Now here’s the synopsis for You Should Have Left:

Theo (Kevin Bacon) and Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) are a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world in the Welsh countryside only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning and travel with them. Their marriage is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. At first their vacation with their six year old daughter seems like a perfect retreat, but distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

Though the synopsis doesn’t mention it, the trailer reveals the premise of the house being bigger on the inside than the measurements on the outside would indicate, and it only adds to the ominous nature of the proceedings. There does appear to be an additional layer to this story that involves Kevin Bacon’s character and some kind of crime of which a court ruled him innocent. Will that and the more ghastly elements of the movie be enough to distinguish it from Mark Z. Danielewski’s book?

After watching this trailer, one has to wonder whether this is getting sent to VOD because of theaters being shut down, or is it just getting dumped there because it doesn’t look very good. It seems odd that there was no marketing until just now, less than two weeks before release. But that could very well be due to the coronavirus pandemic holding up any marketing plans until they figured out what to do with the movie.

You Should Have Left arrives on VOD starting on June 19, 2020.