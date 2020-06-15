Sometimes the worst demons in a horror movie aren’t the ones that terrorize you from within a haunted house, but the personal ones you harbor. In You Should Have Left, we get a little bit of both, as Kevin Bacon plays a man who books a vacation house with his wife and child, and finds that his inner demons are becoming startlingly real. Universal has released a You Should Have Left featurette that gives the spotlight to the beautiful but sinister house Bacon and Amanda Seyfried move into. Watch the You Should Have Left featurette below.

You Should Have Left Featurette

Haunted house movies usually take place in crumbling Gothic mansions or dilapidated mid-century houses. But in You Should Have Left, Bacon and Seyfried’s character move into what looks to be the house from Parasite — a sleek, modern vacation home in Wales that starts to drive Bacon’s character crazy. But it may not be the house but the personal demons of Bacon’s character Theo, who Bacon describes as a “complicated man…he’s lived two lives.”

Maybe that’s enough of a hint about the potential twists in You Should Have Left, which is based on the novel by best-selling German author Daniel Kehlmann. You Should Have Left is written and directed by David Koepp (Stir of Echoes) and produced by Blumhouse’s Jason Blum (The Purge and Halloween franchises), Kevin Bacon and Dean O’Toole (Walk Like a Panther).Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Derek Ambrosi executive produce.

Here is the synopsis for You Should Have Left:

In a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse Productions and legendary screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Panic Room), Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning … and travel with you. In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave. Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

You Should Have Left hits VOD on June 18, 2020.