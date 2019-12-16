you season 2 trailer

Joe Goldberg can change his name and his city, but according to the You season 2 trailer, he can never change the fact that he’s a creep. Penn Badgley‘s charming psychopath returns in the psychological thriller series that became an unexpected Netflix hit last year. And this time, he’s got his heart set on Love. Watch the You season 2 trailer below.

You Season 2 Trailer

You season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the first season, with Joe attempting to make a fresh start in LA, where he has changed his name and “sworn off love. But love, like murder, has a way of tracking you down.” Love comes in the form of an actual woman named Love, a chef played by  The Haunting of Hill House alum Victoria Pedretti. Joe can’t help his nature and chooses her as his new target, but an obstacle comes in the form of his ex Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers), the only person who can see Joe for who he truly is, and is determined to put a stop to his murderous ways.

The cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” over the official You trailer is a nice touch, as well as the more overt depictions of Joe’s Dexter-esque operations, complete with a glass room that maybe contains the bloody body of a woman.

You season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26, 2019.

What would you do for love? For a brilliant male bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer, this question is put to the test. A charming yet awkward crush becomes something even more sinister when the writer becomes the manager’s obsession. Using social media and the internet, he uses every tool at his disposal to become close to her, even going so far as to remove any obstacle –including people — that stands in his way of getting to her.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Television, TV Trailer,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.