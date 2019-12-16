Joe Goldberg can change his name and his city, but according to the You season 2 trailer, he can never change the fact that he’s a creep. Penn Badgley‘s charming psychopath returns in the psychological thriller series that became an unexpected Netflix hit last year. And this time, he’s got his heart set on Love. Watch the You season 2 trailer below.

You Season 2 Trailer

You season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the first season, with Joe attempting to make a fresh start in LA, where he has changed his name and “sworn off love. But love, like murder, has a way of tracking you down.” Love comes in the form of an actual woman named Love, a chef played by The Haunting of Hill House alum Victoria Pedretti. Joe can’t help his nature and chooses her as his new target, but an obstacle comes in the form of his ex Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers), the only person who can see Joe for who he truly is, and is determined to put a stop to his murderous ways.

The cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” over the official You trailer is a nice touch, as well as the more overt depictions of Joe’s Dexter-esque operations, complete with a glass room that maybe contains the bloody body of a woman.