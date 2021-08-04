Showtime has dropped the first teaser for their upcoming drama, Yellowjackets. The series is about a team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The Canadian-American production is described as “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama”.

Check out the teaser below.

From Soccer to Survival

Yellowjackets was created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, best known for their work as producers on Netflix’s crime drama Narcos. The one-hour drama series stars Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress as the adult versions of some of the soccer players who survived the tragic crash. Producer Jonathan Lisco will join Lyle and Nickerson as executive producer and co-showrunner. Yellowjackets will also star Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

The show will hop between timelines, following the teens in the aftermath of the crash and then catching up with them 25 years later. It looks like the segments that take place in the past will look like an all-female Lord of the Flies situation. In the teaser, Lynskey’s character explains: “The plane crashed. A bunch of my friends died. And then the rest of us starved, and scavenged, and prayed.”

The teaser shows us a bit of both worlds: we see the girls form savage clans, as well as flashes of crude fur masks and their gnashing teeth. Clearly, there’s some bad blood between these former teammates. Those images are interspersed with scenes of the girls as adults, with Ricci looking a little unhinged in a set of scrubs and Lewis cocking a gun and pointing it at Ricci. Whatever happened in those woods left a lasting impact. Seeing ’90s giants Ricci and Lewis face off, however briefly, is a blast, and I’m looking forward to more interaction between the two killer performers.

The series synopsis reads: