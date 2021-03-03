Y: The Last Man is one of FX’s biggest sci-fi gambles: a highly anticipated adaptation of an acclaimed sci-fi comic series that has been plagued with production issues since day one. But despite showrunner and cast exits, Y: The Last Man is coming, and its first footage can be seen in the new FX on Hulu teaser. Get a glimpse of the Y: The Last Man first footage below.

Hulu Teaser: Y The Last Man First Footage

Hulu released a new teaser spotlighting the FX titles that arrive on the streaming platform straight from the lauded cable network. Included in the sizzle reel is new footage from new shows like American Horror Stories, The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges, and the Taika Waititi-executive produced Reservation Dogs. And of course, Y: The Last Man, which we see a glimpse of around the 26-second mark. And it looks appropriately apocalyptic.

In Y: The Last Man, a cataclysmic event wipes out all living mammals with a Y chromosome, save one – the only surviving man of the human race is Yorick Brown, the protagonist of the series. The new footage teased in the Hulu sizzle reel appears to be the incident, in which men around the world suddenly drop dead, with close-ups of a very troubled Diane Lane and Olivia Thirlby. It’s a very, very short glimpse of new footage, which is kind of a bummer since the series has been shooting since October, and you would think FX would have more to show us. But it gives a good sense of the stakes and dark tone of the series.

Y: The Last Man was published from 2002 through 2008 by Vertigo and amassed a huge following, which Hollywood has been trying to tap into for years with various failed adaptations of the comic. First, there was an attempt to turn Y: The Last Man into a film series with director D.J. Caruso and his Disturbia and Eagle Eye star Shia LaBeouf. Then FX jumped on the property in 2015, with with Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal set as co-showrunners, but that version was met with all kinds of behind-the-scenes troubles, with Green and Croal exiting in 2019, followed soon by original lead Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk).

Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom) is now serving as showrunner, with Warcraft star Ben Schnetzer taking over as lead, and the previously announced cast of Thirlby, Lane, Amber Tamblyn and Imogen Poots still on board.