Even though there are plenty of worrisome outcomes from the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company, there is some good that comes from the business deal, especially for fans of X-Men. Not only are fans excited to see the mutants enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, but now the X-Men franchise can finally see some proper modern merchandise inspired by the original movies. You can start your new collection with the first wave of X-Men movie Funko POPs.

20th Anniversary X-Men Movie Funko POPs

Even though the X-Men movie Funko POPs are being launched in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the original movie, there are figures from the first trilogy in the franchise.

As you can see, you’ll find two versions of Wolverine, one with Logan in his traditional white tanktop, jeans and boots, and the other in the black leather suit from the first movie. There’s also a crouching Mystique, Rogue removing her glove to touch someone and steal their powers, and Cyclops with his swishing black coat and optic blast eyewear.

Meanwhile, from the sequels, we’ve got Nightcrawler from X2: X-Men United, complete with detailed face markings, as well as Beast in his suit X-Men: The Last Stand, and the all-powerful Phoenix version of Jean Grey.

There are also alternate versions of both Mystique and Magneto, the former with a more shiny metallic paint job, and the latter modeled after the younger version of villain in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

For my money though, the best two characters in this first wave are Charles Xavier and Magneto, as played by Sir Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Hopefully this is just the beginning for the X-Men movie Funko POPs line. There are some other variations of characters that would be cool to see, something like Cyclops with his eyes blasting, or a metallic Colossus, maybe even a fiery Pyro. Plus,