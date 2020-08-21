Several cast members of The X-Files got together virtually recently – to sing. The gang put on a performance of the show’s iconic theme music, and while the original theme doesn’t have any lyrics, they found a way around that. And it was all in the name of charity! The recording was done to benefit World Central Kitchen, “an organization that focuses on assisting communities in crisis, to provide hot meals and creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty.”

X-Files Cast Reunion

Variety has the exclusive on The X-Files cast reunion, which you can watch above. Series producer Frank Spotnitz put together a contest for fans to write lyrics to the famous X-Files theme song, with Jennifer Large and Rebecca McDonald coming up with the winning words. The goal was to put together a video that would help World Central Kitchen, “an organization that focuses on assisting communities in crisis, to provide hot meals and creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty.” There’s a donate button in the video.

“During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get The X-Files gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune – which had never been done before,” said Spotnitz. “It’s been a real joy to reunite virtually with our friends and former colleagues, and we hope not only to bring a smile to many people, but also to help a worthwhile cause.”

X-Files creator Chris Carter added: “We wanted to gather The X-Files family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world. And use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most.”

The video above includes 33 members of The X-Files family, including David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, James Pickens Jr., Laurie Holden, William B. Davis, Nicholas Lea, Cary Elwes, Chris Carter, executive producer and writer Vince Gilligan, composer Mark Snow, director Michelle MacLaren, and more.

I was a huge X-Files fan when the show was in its prime, so it’s always good to see the gang back together again. Unless it’s in the form of the recent X-Files revival, which was kind of awful, save for two episodes.