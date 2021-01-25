If Peacock hasn’t tickled your fancy enough by being the exclusive streaming home of The Office, maybe the addition of some good ol’ fashioned wrasslin’ will get you to sign up for the streaming service. Today, Peacock announced that they’ve signed a multi-year agreement to become the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in the United States starting in March.

The news of WWE Network on Peacock was announced in a joint press release from the two entertainment companies. Beginning on March 18, fans will be able to access the WWE Network if they’re signed up for the the Peacock Premium tier at $4.99 a month (which still has some advertisements), or the totally ad-free subscription Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99. If you’re an Xfinity customer with X1 or Flex or a Cox Contour customer, then you get Peacock Premium access for free.

Here’s what you’ll get access to from the WWE Network on Peacock:

All live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam; Fastlane will be the first WWE pay-per-view to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21.

Original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride and the all-new WWE Icons;

In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown;

WWE Network archives, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history; Groundbreaking documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE Untold, and WWE 365

And, starting in 2022, one signature documentary annually.

All-in-all, there will be over 17,000 hours of new, original, and library WWE Network programming on demand, and fans will also be able to access a 24/7 channel full of wrestling content.

Though professional wrestling is often used as a punchline and always referred to as fake, those who get in the ring are finely tuned athletes who put in a hell of a lot of work to put on a great show for their fans. Sure, it’s essentially a soap opera with punching, and even though the matches are rehearsed planned, it still takes real athleticism to pull it off.

Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Peacock said:

“NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country. WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”

Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer, added:

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal. Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”

Live sports are an integral part of making today’s live streaming TV alternatives appeal to a wide audience. Unlike the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, the programming of WWE usually isn’t among the most in-demand sports that viewers want in their channel line-up. But this will undoubtedly appease wrestling fans looking for a streaming hub that gives them wrestling and a lot more entertainment for their buck.