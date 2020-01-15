Writer’s Room: Our 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2020

Posted on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 by

wonder woman 1984 soundtrack

On the January 15, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to narrow down their 25 most anticipated movies of 2020.

Opening Banter: Let’s close the book on 2019 and look ahead to the rest of 2020!

In this Edition of The Writer’s Room:

  • What are our 25 most anticipated movies of 2020?

Here is the initial list of films we began with:

Universal Support – 6 votes

A Quiet Place Part II – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

Wonder Woman 1984 – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

In the Heights – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

Tenet – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

Last Night in Soho – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP

West Side Story – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

Dune – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP

The French Dispatch – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP

 

Strong Support – 5 votes

 

Soul – JH, CE, B, HB, PS

Mank – JH, CE, HB, B, BP

 

Good Support – 4 votes

 

Eternals – JH, B, HB, PS

No Time to Die – JH, CE, B, BP

Death on the Nile – JH, CE, HB, BP

Rebecca – JH, CE, HB, BP

 

Some Support – 3 votes

 

Black Widow – JH, B, HB

The Invisible Man – JH, CE, B

Bill and Ted Face the Music – JH, B, HB

Halloween Kills – JH, CE, B

Raya and the Last Dragon – JH, B, PS

Antlers – JH, CE, HB

Birds of Prey – CE, HB, BP

Antebellum – CE, HB, BP

 

Small Support – 2 votes

 

Candyman – JH, CE

Malignant – JH, CE

Jungle Cruise – JH, PS

On the Rocks – CE, B

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – B, PS

The Personal History of David Copperfield – HB, B

The Turning – CE, HB

I’m Thinking of Ending Things – CE, BP 

Top Gun: Maverick – B, BP

Coming 2 America – B, PS

Fast and Furious 9 PS, BP

 

Outliers – 1 vote

 

Saint Maud – JH 

Escape Room 2 – JH

Gretel and Hansel – CE

The Many Saints of Newark – CE 

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – CE 

Free Guy – B

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – B

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana – B

Emma – HB

Mulan – HB

Promising Young Woman – HB

Minari – HB

Chaos Walking – PS

Godzilla vs Kong – PS

The Way Back – PS

Boss Level – PS

The Witches – PS

BIOS – BP

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

 

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, /Film Daily Podcast, Features, Writers Room

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.