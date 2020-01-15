Writer’s Room: Our 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2020

On the January 15, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to narrow down their 25 most anticipated movies of 2020.

Opening Banter: Let’s close the book on 2019 and look ahead to the rest of 2020!

In this Edition of The Writer’s Room:

What are our 25 most anticipated movies of 2020?

Here is the initial list of films we began with:

Universal Support – 6 votes

A Quiet Place Part II – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

Wonder Woman 1984 – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

In the Heights – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

Tenet – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

Last Night in Soho – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP

West Side Story – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP

Dune – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP

The French Dispatch – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP

Strong Support – 5 votes

Soul – JH, CE, B, HB, PS

Mank – JH, CE, HB, B, BP

Good Support – 4 votes

Eternals – JH, B, HB, PS

No Time to Die – JH, CE, B, BP

Death on the Nile – JH, CE, HB, BP

Rebecca – JH, CE, HB, BP

Some Support – 3 votes

Black Widow – JH, B, HB

The Invisible Man – JH, CE, B

Bill and Ted Face the Music – JH, B, HB

Halloween Kills – JH, CE, B

Raya and the Last Dragon – JH, B, PS

Antlers – JH, CE, HB

Birds of Prey – CE, HB, BP

Antebellum – CE, HB, BP

Small Support – 2 votes

Candyman – JH, CE

Malignant – JH, CE

Jungle Cruise – JH, PS

On the Rocks – CE, B

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – B, PS

The Personal History of David Copperfield – HB, B

The Turning – CE, HB

I’m Thinking of Ending Things – CE, BP

Top Gun: Maverick – B, BP

Coming 2 America – B, PS

Fast and Furious 9 PS, BP

Outliers – 1 vote

Saint Maud – JH

Escape Room 2 – JH

Gretel and Hansel – CE

The Many Saints of Newark – CE

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – CE

Free Guy – B

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – B

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana – B

Emma – HB

Mulan – HB

Promising Young Woman – HB

Minari – HB

Chaos Walking – PS

Godzilla vs Kong – PS

The Way Back – PS

Boss Level – PS

The Witches – PS

BIOS – BP

All the other stuff you need to know: