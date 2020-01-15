Writer’s Room: Our 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2020
Posted on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020
On the January 15, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to narrow down their 25 most anticipated movies of 2020.
Opening Banter: Let’s close the book on 2019 and look ahead to the rest of 2020!
In this Edition of The Writer’s Room:
- What are our 25 most anticipated movies of 2020?
Here is the initial list of films we began with:
Universal Support – 6 votes
A Quiet Place Part II – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP
Wonder Woman 1984 – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP
In the Heights – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP
Tenet – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP
Last Night in Soho – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP
West Side Story – JH, CE, B, HB, PS, BP
Dune – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP
The French Dispatch – JH, CE, HB, B, PS, BP
Strong Support – 5 votes
Soul – JH, CE, B, HB, PS
Mank – JH, CE, HB, B, BP
Good Support – 4 votes
Eternals – JH, B, HB, PS
No Time to Die – JH, CE, B, BP
Death on the Nile – JH, CE, HB, BP
Rebecca – JH, CE, HB, BP
Some Support – 3 votes
Black Widow – JH, B, HB
The Invisible Man – JH, CE, B
Bill and Ted Face the Music – JH, B, HB
Halloween Kills – JH, CE, B
Raya and the Last Dragon – JH, B, PS
Antlers – JH, CE, HB
Birds of Prey – CE, HB, BP
Antebellum – CE, HB, BP
Small Support – 2 votes
Candyman – JH, CE
Malignant – JH, CE
Jungle Cruise – JH, PS
On the Rocks – CE, B
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – B, PS
The Personal History of David Copperfield – HB, B
The Turning – CE, HB
I’m Thinking of Ending Things – CE, BP
Top Gun: Maverick – B, BP
Coming 2 America – B, PS
Fast and Furious 9 PS, BP
Outliers – 1 vote
Saint Maud – JH
Escape Room 2 – JH
Gretel and Hansel – CE
The Many Saints of Newark – CE
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – CE
Free Guy – B
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – B
Taylor Swift: Miss Americana – B
Emma – HB
Mulan – HB
Promising Young Woman – HB
Minari – HB
Chaos Walking – PS
Godzilla vs Kong – PS
The Way Back – PS
Boss Level – PS
The Witches – PS
BIOS – BP
