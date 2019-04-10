Writers’ Room: ‘Game of Thrones’ Best Episodes, Best Moments, and Yearbook Superlatives
Posted on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the April 10, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to narrow down the top 10 episodes of Game of Thrones, the show’s top 15 moments, lay out a ranking of the seasons, and hand out yearbook-style superlatives to the show’s surviving characters before its final season premiere.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Game of Thrones’ is Moving a Lot Faster Now – But is That a Good Thing?
- Did ‘Game of Thrones’ Jump the Shark with “Beyond the Wall”?
