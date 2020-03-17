While endless entertainment events have been canceled, movie theaters have closed down, and essentially all sports have been suspended, the WWE isn’t going to let the coronavirus stop one of their biggest events of the year.

WrestleMania 36 was slated to take place on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with thousands of spectators. The event isn’t canceled, but instead, it will be moved to the WWE training facility in Orlando, Florida, and there will be no audience in attendance.

WWE released a statement to let fans know about the state of WrestleMania 36:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

However, all of the previously planned events such as NXT TakeOver, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and Axxess fan expo have all been canceled.

In addition, ESPN reports WWE has moved their television shows into the WWE Performance Center facility, where Raw on Mondays and SmackDown on Fridays will unfold without spectators as well.

The lack of a crowd is certainly going to make this event seem even more silly than it otherwise already did. It’ll be like watching a buff, sweaty ballet, and all of the big, surprising moments will be played to complete silence.What a weird time to be alive.