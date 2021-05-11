Wrath of Man, the cinematic reunion between director Guy Ritchie and actor (and former professional diver) Jason Statham, topped the box office this past weekend with $25.6 million globally. That was enough to hold off contenders like the new Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and more who were nipping at the new movie’s heels and gunning for the top spot. Read on to find out how each film stacked up, and get more details about the Wrath of Man box office below.



Deadline reports that Wrath of Man, which stars Statham, Josh Hartnett (Lucky Number Slevin), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Fargo), Scott Eastwood (Furious 7), and Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven), received mixed reviews but got an A- CinemaScore, which is an improvement from the B+ that Richie’s previous movie, the modern gangster flick The Gentlemen, earned when that film debuted in January of 2020.

Wrath of Man, a revenge movie in which Statham plays a mysterious man who works for an armored cash truck company and is seeking vengeance for his dead son, pulled in $8 million domestically in its first weekend out. If you’ve been tracking the box office during the pandemic, you know that $8 million is a far cry from where things were before, but it’s also not a terrible opening considering the circumstances. Deadline says only 63% of 5,800 theaters are operating, and more than one thousand theaters have yet to provide specific reopening dates to customers yet thanks to the virus. Regal, the second-largest theatrical exhibitor in North America, only has 232 theaters of its 533 back up and running, while three major provinces of Canada – Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta — are still closed, which all contribute to these lower-than-normal numbers.

Here are the top 10 domestic box office performers of this past weekend, May 7-9, 2021:

1.) Wrath of Man (United Artists Releasing) 2,875 theaters/Fri $3M/Sat $3M/Sun $2.1M/3-day $8M/Week 1

2.) Demon Slayer (Funimation/Ani) 2,088 theaters (+183)/Fri $851K/Sat $1.26M/Sun $942,5K/3-day $3.05M(-52%)/Total: $39.6M/Week 3

3.) Mortal Kombat (New Line/Warner Bros.), 2,973 locations (-141) /Fri, $700K, 3-day $2.375M(-62%)/Total: $37.8M/Week 3

4.) Godzilla vs. Kong (WB/Legendary) 2,705 theaters (-48),/ Fri $505K/3-day: $1.93M(-32%)/Total: $92.96M/Week 6

5.) Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) 2,315 theaters (+505), Fri $420K/Sat $775K/Sun $670k/ 3-day: $1.865M(+35%), Total:$43.8M/Week 10

6.) Separation (Open Road Films) 1,911 theaters (+160), Fri $315K, Sat $450K, Sun $310K, 3-day $1.075M(-40%)/Total: $3.37M/Week 2

7.) Here Today (Sony) 1,200 theaters, Fri $257K/Sat $366K/Sun $277K/3-day $900K/Week 1

8.) Nobody (Universal) 1,931 theaters (-125) Fri $220K/Sat $330K/Sun $210K/3-day: $760K(-41%)/Total $24.6M/Week 7

9.) The Unholy (Sony) 1,390 theaters (-148) /Fri $220K/Sat $315K/Sun $195K/$730K(-31%)/Total: $14.1M/Week 6

10.) Tom & Jerry (WB) 1,831 theaters (+30), 3-day: $426K (-20%)/Total: $44.7M/Week 11