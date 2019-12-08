Obviously the biggest news to come out of Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil today is the reelase of the first official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. The highly anticipated sequel arrives next summer, but there may be even more Amazon heroics in our future too.

During the Wonder Woman 1984 press conference, Patty Jenkins confirmed Warner Bros. Pictures is developing a Wonder Woman spin-off that will focus on the Amazon women of Themyscira.

A Brazilian journalist attending the press conference (via The Mary Sue) posted the revelation on Twitter:

Sim @PattyJenks confirmou que a WB desenvolve um filme focado nas Amazonas! Ela não irá dirigir, mas trabalhará na produção executiva! Sem maiores detalhes. #MulherMaravilha1984 https://t.co/8Dv9be8llB — @mpmorales (@mpmorales) December 8, 2019

Translated, the tweet says, “Yes, Patty Jenkins confirmed that WB is developing a movie focused on the Amazon! She will not direct, but will work on executive production! No further details.”

If Aquaman can spawn a spin-off focusing on the mysterious aquatic dwelling known as The Trench, then it should come as no surprise that a spin-off is in the works focusing on Themyscira. The mystical island is populated by dozens of women who could easily be at the center of a new story, taking on whatever threats might come their way in the middle of the ocean.

Would Diana return to the island to have an adventure with them? Could it have Diana involved in the story before she takes on the mantle of Wonder Woman? That has yet to be determined. But having an Amazon movie that doesn’t use Gal Gadot in some capacity feels like a missed opportunity. At the very least, maybe she could bookend a story by telling some kind of legend about Themyscira to a group of students on a field trip at the Louvre Museum. We saw her working there before, so it’s already established in the DC Extended Universe.

Keep in mind that this movie is only in development, and it hasn’t been greenlit by the studio yet. It helps that Patty Jenkins is on board to executive produce, but they still need a worthwhile script in order to determine whether or not the studio wants to spend millions on a movie like that. Even so, focusing on an island full of badass warriors sounds like a good enough premise to me.

In the meantime, Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on June 5, 2020.