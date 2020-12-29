When word broke that Warner Bros. was moving ahead with Patty Jenkins directing Wonder Woman 3, there was much talk about it being the end of a trilogy. But not so fast! Jenkins herself says she has at least two different stories in mind. One is obviously Wonder Woman 3, but what about beyond that? It’s easy to jump to the conclusion that Jenkins has a plan for Wonder Woman 4 as well, but in the past, it’s been reported that Jenkins and Warner Bros. were developing a spin-off film about the Amazons of Themyscira. No matter what happens, it seems clear that Wonder Woman 3 won’t be the end of Wonder Woman’s journey.

When news broke that Wonder Woman 3 was happening (and being fast-tracked), it came accompanied by this statement from studio chairman Toby Emmerich: “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.”

Notice the final word of that sentence – trilogy. And yet, there seems to be more Wonder Woman on the horizon beyond Wonder Woman 3. Speaking with EW, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, and Wonder Woman 3 director Patty Jenkins teased at least two more stories, saying: “The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct. I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it’s all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it.”

I’m already seeing people assuming this means there’s going to be a Wonder Woman 4, and you know what? There very well might be. But I’m not entirely sure that’s what Jenkins is talking about here. Back in 2019, Jenkins revealed that Warner Bros. was developing a potential spin-off movie about Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s home.

“This is a story that Geoff Johns and I came up with and then introduced to [Warner Bros.],” Jenkins said. “The events of this story take place after Diana leaves Themyscira, the Island of the Amazons, and there are some twists and turns linked to what will happen between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3. The production of the project has not yet officially started, but I hope we get it because I love this story.”

If I had to guess I’d say this is one of the two new stories that Jenkins is teasing. Again: that doesn’t mean there won’t be an official Wonder Woman 4. If Wonder Woman 3 ends up being a huge hit Warner Bros. will no doubt jump at the chance for more – but there’s a good chance Jenkins is done with directing the franchise after the third film.