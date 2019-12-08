We are living in a material world, but Wonder Woman is not a material girl. Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are bringing back the Amazonion princess with Wonder Woman 1984, which sees the powerful Diana of Themyscira saving the world in the bright, flashy world of the ’80s. See the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer below.

Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

Wonder Woman 1984 jumps forward a few decades to 1984 — but for us, it’s still a blast from the past with its big hair, bold tracksuits, and fanny packs. Two of which Chris Pine is wearing as Steve Trevor, seemingly revived after his untimely death at the end of Wonder Woman. He and Diana make a great team as they take on ’80s Washington, D.C., as the nation is embroiled in the final days of the Cold War.

Diana will be facing off against Kristen Wiig‘s villainous Cheetah, who in the comics is an archaeologist cursed and possessed by an evil entity that takes the form of an anthropomorphic cheetah. Pedro Pascal also stars as the recently confirmed Maxwell Lord, a wealthy entrepeneur with political ambitions and a thinly veiled Trump metaphor.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 is the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s Wonder Woman, which became a massive box office and critical success — effectively becoming a turning point in Warner Bros.’ struggling DC film universe. Wonder Woman 1984 looks like it will bring back everything that made Wonder Woman so great, but with two more infinitely interesting villains.

A few new character posters were also released for the movie:

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 – in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

Here’s the synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.