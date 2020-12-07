The world is not yet ready for a superhero like Wonder Woman. But we soon will be, with the highly anticipated sequel fast heading to its unprecedented day-and-date release in theaters and HBO Max this Christmas. Wonder Woman 1984 brings back Gal Gadot as Diana, the now-exiled princess of Themyscira, in an adventure that puts her up against two of her greatest foes, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). Watch the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, which just debuted at CCXP, below.

Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

“Diana, one day you will become all that you dream of and more,” Diana’s mother Hippolyta tells the young hero, over action-packed footage from Wonder Woman 1984. “Then everything will be different. This world is not yet ready for all that you will do. You will become a legend.”

The short Wonder Woman 1984 trailer released at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience doesn’t show us much of anything new, nor any footage that we haven’t seen in previous trailers — there’s Diana and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) miraculously reuniting and dancing along the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., Diana fighting gunmen and Cheetah, Diana lassoing lightning. But there’s something magical about Hans Zimmer’s majestic score swelling up over Hippolyta’s speech, ending in Diana and Steve taking each other’s hands in the jet. It’s a simple but effective way of reminding us of the compassionate, aspirational quality that made Wonder Woman such a hit, and which its sequel brings back in spades.

Wonder Woman 1984 will have its groundbreaking release in both theaters and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively for a month, free of charge to subscribers. The comic book sequel is the first of Warner Bros.’ theatrical titles to receive this day-and-date release, with all of the studio’s 2021 theatrical releases to follow in a game-changing move.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, and a story by Jenkins & Johns, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Here is the synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters and HBO Max exclusively on December 25, 2020.