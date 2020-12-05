Wonder Woman 1984 Reactions Early Buzz

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Christmas Day. But the first round of press screenings happened just before the weekend, and the initial wave of social media reactions has already hit the web.

Thankfully, it sounds like director Patty Jenkins has knocked Wonder Woman 1984 out of the park with superhero spectacle that brings some much needed movie magic and positivity that we can all use after this terrible year. Plus, Gal Gadot continues to shine as the DC Comics superhero, and Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig all get to showcase outstanding supporting performances too. Get the round-up of the first Wonder Woman 1984 reactions below.

Let’s start with our own Hoai-Tran Bui, who offered up this take on social media:

Our old pal Germain Lussier also walked away feeling more than satisfied with the DC Comics sequel:

In his reaction, Eric Goldman made an interesting comparison to this year’s Bill and Ted Face the Music:

Brandon Davis pointed out that the sequel not only takes place in 1984, but if feels like an 1980s movie too:

Erik Davis makes it sounds like Wonder Woman 1984 has everything you’d want from a blockbuster:

With a little bit more reservation, Perri Nemiroff didn’t like the sequel as much as the first Wonder Woman:

So there you have it. Wonder Woman 1984 sounds like it’s going to be extremely satisfying when it arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. Obviously this is just a handful of reactions from the first wave of press, but there will be more soon enough, along with full reviews before the movie arrives, including our own here at SlashFilm. So stay tuned for more.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Sequels, The Buzz, Warner Brothers, , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.