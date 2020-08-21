Wonder Woman 1984 has color. It’s set in the ’80s. And it’s coming to theaters. Those are all things that the new Wonder Woman 1984 poster is here to remind us of, two of which are more exciting than the other. Warner Bros. has released the best poster yet for Wonder Woman 1984, the highly anticipated (and surprisingly timely) follow-up to Patty Jenkins‘ 2017 smash hit Wonder Woman. And just as Wonder Woman felt like an invigorating breath of fresh air, this eye-popping new poster for Wonder Woman 1984 promises something insanely fun.

Wonder Woman 1984 Poster

Patty Jenkins dropped a new Wonder Woman 1984 one-sheet on her Twitter ahead of the DC Fandome virtual event taking place tomorrow, August 22. The poster, full of neon greens, yellows, reds, oranges, basically screams “1980s,” with even the image of Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman in her Eagle Armor looking like a character right out of a Tom Jung poster.

It’s a radical poster, right until your eyes hit the “only in theaters” text in the bottom right-hand corner, as part of Warner Bros.’ insistence to release its biggest movies in theaters this year despite the ongoing pandemic. For Wonder Woman 1984, I can kind of understand the demand to release it this year, as the film’s veiled political themes and pointed critique at Trump would hit particularly hard during an election year. But we’ll have to see if things are looking up by October.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to hit theaters on October 2, 2020 after being pushed back from August 14. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal also star in the film directed by Jenkins, who co-writes the film with Geoff Johns, and David Callaham.