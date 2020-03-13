While some of spring’s biggest blockbusters are running for the hills in the face of the spread of coronavirus around the United States, it sounds like Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics are still intending to release Wonder Woman 1984 this summer. In what feels like a show of confidence in blockbuster summer, the studio just released a new Wonder Woman 1984 motion poster featuring Gal Gadot decked out in her new Golden Eagle armor as some trippy vibrant colors swirl around her.

Wonder Woman 1984 Motion Poster

For those who don’t know, this new Golden Eagle armor doesn’t just make Gal Gadot look like a badass queen. It’s brought out during times of war. In fact, in the comics, Wonder Woman comes to blows with Superman and uses the armor to help take on the Man of Steel. We’re not yet sure what forces her to bring it out in Wonder Woman 1984, but we can’t wait to see what the DC Comics sequel brings this summer.

Chris Pine is also returning for Wonder Woman 1984, and the movie is also bringing in Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal as the villains Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. Patty Jenkins is again directing from a script she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.

Here’s the synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.