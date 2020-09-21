Heavy is the head that wears the golden helmet, but that won’t stop Diana from showing off her battle acumen in a new international trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. The Wonder Woman 1984 Japanese trailer is full of punchy Japanese trailer voiceover and new footage of Diana in action while wearing her golden armor. Watch the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer below.

Wonder Woman 1984 Japanese Trailer

The new trailer opens with the familiar (but still awesome) sequence of Diana harnessing lightning and flying through the air, before landing on the ground in her golden armor, her wings outstretched. It’s a brief look at the full golden armor in action, which we get to see again near the end of the trailer, when Diana deflects a bullet.

The golden armor has earned a lot of attention since it appeared in the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, due to its resemblance to Diana’s Golden Eagle Armor from the comics. The armor first appeared in the 1990 miniseries Elseworlds: Kingdom Come and is usually only donned by Diana for incredibly dangerous opponents. And Diana gets to face off against two villains in this film: Kristen Wiig‘s Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, who we see in her anthropomorphic cheetah form in the trailer, and Pedro Pascal‘s villainous Maxwell Lord, a wealthy and fraudulent businessman who is a thinly veiled Trump metaphor.

The new trailer also gives us a first listen at the new Hans Zimmer music score, which can be heard throughout the footage. Rupert Gregson-Williams composed the score for the first Wonder Woman movie, but Zimmer is the man behind the new Wonder Woman motif for her first appearance in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Zimmer takes on the full score for Wonder Woman 1984 and it sounds appropriately epic and triumphant.

Gal Gadot returns as Diana/Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984, as does — most curiously — Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the World War I spy whom Diana thought long dead. Patty Jenkins directs and co-writes the film with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.

Here’s the synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to hit theaters on December 25, 2020…for now.