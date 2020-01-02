Behold Diana, Princess of Themyscira and manhandler of criminals. A new Wonder Woman 1984 image released by Warner Bros. shows Gal Gadot‘s titular superhero shaking down a supposed criminal at an ’80s mall, giving a whole new meaning to the Upside Down. See the new Wonder Woman 1984 image below.

Wonder Woman 1984 Image

#WonderWoman1984 is here to shakedown the 2020 box office in this #WW84 exclusive image… June 5! pic.twitter.com/hnIfCnAzxP — Fandango (@Fandango) January 2, 2020

Malls in the ’80s! First one appeared in Stranger Things, playing host to a new portal to the Upside Down. Now, Wonder Woman holds a man upside down in a mall a new image from Wonder Woman 1984. The image seems to take place during a scene in which Wonder Woman stops a group of criminals attacking a mall, as we saw in the groovy first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, which became a record-breaking box office hit and critical success. Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor, as well as newcomers Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal as the film’s villains.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.