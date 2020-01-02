wonder woman 1984 image

Behold Diana, Princess of Themyscira and manhandler of criminals. A new Wonder Woman 1984 image released by Warner Bros. shows Gal Gadot‘s titular superhero shaking down a supposed criminal at an ’80s mall, giving a whole new meaning to the Upside Down. See the new Wonder Woman 1984 image below.

Wonder Woman 1984 Image

Malls in the ’80s! First one appeared in Stranger Things, playing host to a new portal to the Upside Down. Now, Wonder Woman holds a man upside down in a mall a new image from Wonder Woman 1984. The image seems to take place during a scene in which Wonder Woman stops a group of criminals attacking a mall, as we saw in the groovy first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, which became a record-breaking box office hit and critical success. Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor, as well as newcomers Kristen WiigPedro Pascal as the film’s villains.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Images, Sequels, Warner Brothers, ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.