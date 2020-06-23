Wonder Woman 1984 may have been pushed back to the fall, but Warner Bros. can still drum up excitement for Patty Jenkins‘ highly anticipated comic book sequel with a new image of the most beautiful onscreen romantic pairing, Gal Gadot‘s Diana of Themyscira and Chris Pine‘s Steve Trevor. A new Wonder Woman 1984 image teases the mysterious reunion of Diana and Steve, after his apparent death in 2017’s Wonder Woman, as they show off their new ’80s duds.

Wonder Woman 1984 Image

Jumpsuits! Warehouses! What does it all mean? It looks like Diana and the mysteriously resurrected Steve Trevor are up to something, but it’s unclear what in the new Wonder Woman 1984 image debuted by Total Film in its cover story of the upcoming comic book movie. But both Diana and Steve have furrowed brows, which means they’re working on something, which will be fun to see after the pair showed how well they worked together in the first Wonder Woman.

This is our first time seeing Diana in a jumpsuit, and perhaps this old warehouse is her lair. (WonderCave?) It’s exciting to see Diana take the lead, which Gadot explains in an interview with Total Film is part of the reversed dynamic of Wonder Woman 1984.

“In the first movie, [Diana] really is a fish out of water, coming from Themyscira into man’s world, and learning about the complexities of human life, really,” Gadot said. “In Wonder Woman 1984, she’s been around. She’s wiser. She’s more mature. She’s guarded. She lost all of her friends throughout the years. But she’s still doing the right thing. But she is different than when we last saw her.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to hit theaters on October 2, 2020 after being recently pushed back from August 14. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal also star in the film directed by Jenkins, who co-writes the film with Geoff Johns, and David Callaham.